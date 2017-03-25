Stolen Van Gogh paintings return to Amsterdam museum
Van Gogh Museum director Axel Rueger, left, and Jet Bussemaker, Minister for Education, Culture and Science, stand next to the stolen and recovered "Seascape at Scheveningen" by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, during a press conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Two paintings by Vincent van Gogh titled "Seascape at Scheveningen" and "Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen," returned to the Amsterdam museum after they were stolen from in a nighttime heist 15 years ago and recovered by Naples police in Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC