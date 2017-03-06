South Africa formally revokes international court withdrawal
South Africa on Tuesday formally revoked its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court after its High Court blocked the government's bid to pull out of the Hague-based war crimes tribunal. South Africa notified U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that because of the High Court decision, "the Instrument of Withdrawal was found to be unconstitutional and invalid," according to a document posted on the U.N. treaties website.
