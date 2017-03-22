Snyder to Speak at Tulip Time FestivalHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) a " The Tulip...

Snyder to Speak at Tulip Time Festiva...

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC)

Governor Rick Snyder briefs reporters following his remarks at the Tulip Time Festival Luncheon in DeVos Fieldhouse, Holland, Michigan, on May 6, 2015. HOLLAND, MI The Tulip Time Festival announces that Governor Rick Snyder will deliver the keynote address at this year's Festival Luncheon.

Chicago, IL

