Six memorable women in Dutch history

March 8 is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. In honour of International Women's Day, we are shining the spotlights on six memorable women who have left their mark on Dutch history: The story of Kenau Simonsdochter Hasselaer is a mix of truth and legend, originating from the time the Spanish besieged Haarlem .

Start the conversation, or Read more at IamExpat.