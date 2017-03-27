Shippers' Council holds forum on Carr...

Shippers' Council holds forum on Carriage of Goods

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Western Regional office of the Ghana Shippers' Authority in Takoradi has held a forum in the metropolis on the United Nations Convention on Contract for International Carriage of Goods Wholly or Partially by Sea, otherwise known as "The Rotterdam Rules." The forum was aimed at sensitising the shipping community, the legislature and related government ministries and agencies to the provisions of the convention, benefits that accrue to the shipper and carrier and the rights and obligations of both the shipper and carrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC