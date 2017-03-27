Shippers' Council holds forum on Carriage of Goods
The Western Regional office of the Ghana Shippers' Authority in Takoradi has held a forum in the metropolis on the United Nations Convention on Contract for International Carriage of Goods Wholly or Partially by Sea, otherwise known as "The Rotterdam Rules." The forum was aimed at sensitising the shipping community, the legislature and related government ministries and agencies to the provisions of the convention, benefits that accrue to the shipper and carrier and the rights and obligations of both the shipper and carrier.
