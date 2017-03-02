Shell/ExxonMobil Firm Held Liable by ...

Shell/ExxonMobil Firm Held Liable by Dutch Court for 'Psychological Suffering'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A Dutch court has ruled that an energy company jointly owned by Shell and ExxonMobil is liable for the psychological suffering of residents in the north of the country whose homes have been damaged by small earthquakes caused by gas drilling. In a ruling Wednesday, a court in the northern city of Assen held the Netherlands Petroleum Co., known by its Dutch acronym NAM, liable for so-called "immaterial damages" suffered by residents and ordered the company to pay them compensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Wed Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go... Feb 4 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC