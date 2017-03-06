'Shameful' if Darfur chemical attacks left unprobed: Amnesty25 min ago

Amnesty International today renewed its call for a UN investigation into suspected chemical weapons attacks by Sudanese government forces in Darfur, saying it would be "shameful" if they were not probed. Amnesty said in a September report it had credible evidence of government forces repeatedly using chemical weapons in a mountainous area of Darfur between January and August 2016 that killed between 200 and 250 people, including many children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.