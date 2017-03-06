'Shameful' if Darfur chemical attacks...

'Shameful' if Darfur chemical attacks left unprobed: Amnesty25 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Amnesty International today renewed its call for a UN investigation into suspected chemical weapons attacks by Sudanese government forces in Darfur, saying it would be "shameful" if they were not probed. Amnesty said in a September report it had credible evidence of government forces repeatedly using chemical weapons in a mountainous area of Darfur between January and August 2016 that killed between 200 and 250 people, including many children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... 20 hr synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... 23 hr synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC