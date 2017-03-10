Second Turkish campaign visit stokes Dutch row
A second Turkish minister announced plans to visit the Netherlands on Thursday, a day after a campaign visit by the foreign minister was scrapped following fierce criticism from Dutch politicians and the government. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who survived an army attempt to topple him in July, is working to enlist the votes of Turks abroad to clinch sweeping new powers in an April referendum.
