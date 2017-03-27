SA to appear before ICC over Sudan's ...

SA to appear before ICC over Sudan's al Bashir

10 hrs ago

South Africa is expected to appear before the International Criminal Court next Friday to account for failing to arrest President Omar al Bashir, when he attended an African Union Summit in South Africa in June 2015. The president of Sudan is wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity, genocide, war crimes and murder - among other serious crimes committed in Darfur.

Chicago, IL

