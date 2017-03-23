Rwanda fails to answer Victoire Ingab...

Rwanda fails to answer Victoire Ingabire's appeal

Yesterday

Participating in a sit-in to free Victoire Ingabire in The Hague, Netherlands, is Ingabire's son, Remy Ndizeye Niyigena, kneeling to the left of the banner. Ann Garrison, who was honored with the Victoire Prize for her reporting on the African Great Lakes Region in 2014 and attended the annual prize presentation in Brussels again this March, reports: "The young Rwandan Belgians who produce Jambo News told me that many in the diaspora are discouraged about the possibility of change in their home country, but that they will not abandon the defense of Victoire Ingabire.



