Rwanda fails to answer Victoire Ingabire's appeal
Participating in a sit-in to free Victoire Ingabire in The Hague, Netherlands, is Ingabire's son, Remy Ndizeye Niyigena, kneeling to the left of the banner. Ann Garrison, who was honored with the Victoire Prize for her reporting on the African Great Lakes Region in 2014 and attended the annual prize presentation in Brussels again this March, reports: "The young Rwandan Belgians who produce Jambo News told me that many in the diaspora are discouraged about the possibility of change in their home country, but that they will not abandon the defense of Victoire Ingabire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC