Rogues' gallery: A look at art recovered after major thefts

Two paintings by Vincent van Gogh have gone back on display in Amsterdam, more than 14 years after thieves ripped them off the walls of the Van Gogh Museum during a daring nighttime raid. Italian police discovered the paintings, "View of the Sea at Scheveningen," and "Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen," during a raid last September targeting Italian mobsters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.