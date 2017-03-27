Robin Zielhorst Releases Four New Solo Bass Playthrough Videos
Robin Zielhorst, Dutch bass player known for his work with progressive bands like Cynic, Exivious, Textures, Our Oceans and OneGodLess released playthrough videos for his 4 pieces for solo bass. Robin Zielhorst recorded 4 instrumental pieces for solo bass.
Read more at Bass Player.
