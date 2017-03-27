Proposed BoG-Sibton switch contract c...

Proposed BoG-Sibton switch contract cancellation: Bankswitch saga revisited?

There are indications that the Interoperability for mobile money contract awarded Sibton Switch Systems by the Bank of Ghana is being tempered with and a total cancellation being considered. And should that happen, it will be a clear case of the Bankswitch issue which landed the state in a huge judgement debt in 2007.

