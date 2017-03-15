Philippines and rebels resume talks d...

Philippines and rebels resume talks despite Duterte's harsh words

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Last week, Duterte ordered the military and police to step up their attacks following a communist ambush that left four policemen dead The Philippine government agreed on Sunday to reinstate a ceasefire with the communists behind one of the world's longest-running insurgencies, despite President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier threat to step up attacks on the group. Negotiators for both the government and the communist-led National Democratic Front also agreed to resume collapsed peace talks, a joint statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 4
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC