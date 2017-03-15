Philippines and rebels resume talks despite Duterte's harsh words
Last week, Duterte ordered the military and police to step up their attacks following a communist ambush that left four policemen dead The Philippine government agreed on Sunday to reinstate a ceasefire with the communists behind one of the world's longest-running insurgencies, despite President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier threat to step up attacks on the group. Negotiators for both the government and the communist-led National Democratic Front also agreed to resume collapsed peace talks, a joint statement said.
