Palace bothered by Chinese ship presence in Benham Rise

MALACANANG has expressed concern over the reported presence of Chinese survey ship in Benham Rise, a 13-million hectare under sea region located east of Luzon, off the provinces of Isabela and Aurora. "We are concerned about the presence of a Chinese ship in Benham rise, which has been recognized by the United Nations as part of the Philippines," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement released Friday.

