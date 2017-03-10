Palace bothered by Chinese ship prese...

Palace bothered by Chinese ship presence in Benham Rise

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

MALACANANG has expressed concern over the reported presence of Chinese survey ship in Benham Rise, a 13-million hectare under sea region located east of Luzon, off the provinces of Isabela and Aurora. "We are concerned about the presence of a Chinese ship in Benham rise, which has been recognized by the United Nations as part of the Philippines," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... 1 hr gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote 1 hr gigi l_amoroso 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 3 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC