Orkla Food Ingredients takes over Dutch ice-cream company
Orkla Food Ingredients has taken over Laan Heiloo to strengthen its position in the Dutch ice-cream market. Pic: ©iStock/Tatomm Norwegian company Orkla Food Ingredients has signed and closed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the Netherlands sales and distribution company Laan Heiloo B.V. Orkla Food Ingredients said it has built up a strong position in the ready-to-use soft-serve ice cream mix and accessories category in the Netherlands, and the businesses are a good match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|23 hr
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mon
|synchronized
|1
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC