Orkla Food Ingredients takes over Dutch ice-cream company

Orkla Food Ingredients has taken over Laan Heiloo to strengthen its position in the Dutch ice-cream market. Pic: ©iStock/Tatomm Norwegian company Orkla Food Ingredients has signed and closed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the Netherlands sales and distribution company Laan Heiloo B.V. Orkla Food Ingredients said it has built up a strong position in the ready-to-use soft-serve ice cream mix and accessories category in the Netherlands, and the businesses are a good match.

