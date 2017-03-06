Orkla Food Ingredients takes over Dut...

Orkla Food Ingredients takes over Dutch ice-cream company

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dairy Reporter

Orkla Food Ingredients has taken over Laan Heiloo to strengthen its position in the Dutch ice-cream market. Pic: ©iStock/Tatomm Norwegian company Orkla Food Ingredients has signed and closed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the Netherlands sales and distribution company Laan Heiloo B.V. Orkla Food Ingredients said it has built up a strong position in the ready-to-use soft-serve ice cream mix and accessories category in the Netherlands, and the businesses are a good match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... 23 hr synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mon synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
News Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum... Feb 19 fru fru 2
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... Feb 13 Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC