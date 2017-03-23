Open source job opportunities grow at...

Open source job opportunities grow at crisis groups

Read more: Red Hat Magazine

According to the United Nations, the number of people affected by a humanitarian crisis has doubled in the past decade . With it, so has the need for open source skilled people to join teams dedicated to solving problems associated with these emergency situations.

