Open source job opportunities grow at crisis groups
According to the United Nations, the number of people affected by a humanitarian crisis has doubled in the past decade . With it, so has the need for open source skilled people to join teams dedicated to solving problems associated with these emergency situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Hat Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC