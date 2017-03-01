Official says Iran indicts nuclear negotiation team member
Iran's judiciary has indicted a member of the country's team that negotiated the nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman said Sunday, likely an Iranian-Canadian national previously detained by authorities on suspicion of espionage. An Iranian-American also faces charges after allegedly taking $3.1 million from people after promising to help them emigrate to foreign countries, judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi said, according to reports by Iran's official IRNA news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC