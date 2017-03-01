Official says Iran indicts nuclear ne...

Official says Iran indicts nuclear negotiation team member

Iran's judiciary has indicted a member of the country's team that negotiated the nuclear deal with world powers, a spokesman said Sunday, likely an Iranian-Canadian national previously detained by authorities on suspicion of espionage. An Iranian-American also faces charges after allegedly taking $3.1 million from people after promising to help them emigrate to foreign countries, judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi said, according to reports by Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Chicago, IL

