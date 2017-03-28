New TC-90 planes to patrol Benham Ris...

New TC-90 planes to patrol Benham Rise, South China Sea

Read more: Sun-Star

THE two military surveillance planes given by Japan to the Philippines will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham Rise. The Armed Forces of the Philippines received on Monday the first two of five Beechcraft TC-90 planes leased from Japan.

Chicago, IL

