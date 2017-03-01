Netherlands prosecution demands punis...

Netherlands prosecution demands punishment for inciting violence against Armenians

The court trial took place-on Friday, in Almelo, the Netherlands-against Ilham Askin, Chairman of the Turkish Azerbaijani Cultural Association in The Hague. Askin is prosecuted for having chanted, "Karabakh will be the grave of the Armenians," during a Turkish rally in Almelo.

Chicago, IL

