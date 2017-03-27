MDxHealth Epigenetic Biomarkers Ident...

MDxHealth Epigenetic Biomarkers Identify Men at Increased Risk of Prostate Cancer Recurrence

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CET, March 27, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced that results from a prospective study demonstrate that biomarkers from its ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer test could help urologists monitor therapy response to improve the personalized treatment of castration resistant prostate cancer .1 CRPC is an aggressive form of the disease that doesn't respond to traditional, hormone deprivation therapies. The study findings were presented at the 2017 European Association of Urology Annual Congress in London, England.

Chicago, IL

