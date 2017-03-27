MDxHealth Epigenetic Biomarkers Identify Men at Increased Risk of Prostate Cancer Recurrence
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CET, March 27, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced that results from a prospective study demonstrate that biomarkers from its ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer test could help urologists monitor therapy response to improve the personalized treatment of castration resistant prostate cancer .1 CRPC is an aggressive form of the disease that doesn't respond to traditional, hormone deprivation therapies. The study findings were presented at the 2017 European Association of Urology Annual Congress in London, England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC