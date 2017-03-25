Manila could share maritime resources with China: Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday he was open to sharing resources with Beijing in flash-point South China Sea waters over which Manila has been given exclusive rights by an international tribunal. Beijing claims most of the sea, including waters close to the Philippine coast, despite the claim being declared as without basis last year by a United Nations-backed tribunal.
