Longer jail term sought for Bosnian Croat official

Prosecutors say Jadranko Prlic should get 40-year sentence for his role in the deaths of Bosnian Muslims during the war. Prosecutors have urged UN war crimes judges to impose a 40-year jail term on a former Bosnian Croat politician, denouncing his initial 25-year sentence as inadequate for "massive" crimes committed in the Bosnian war.

