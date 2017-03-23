Local military members conduct training marches

Training is every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and Friday main routes affected are Airport and Four Mile Lake Roads and Carmichael, Chadbourne and Springdale Drives. You can expect to see soldiers marching along city and area roads as 25 personnel conduct training marches now through July in preparation for the 101st Nijmegen Marches in the Netherlands.

