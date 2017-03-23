Local military members conduct traini...

Local military members conduct training marches

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Baytoday.ca

Training is every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and Friday main routes affected are Airport and Four Mile Lake Roads and Carmichael, Chadbourne and Springdale Drives. You can expect to see soldiers marching along city and area roads as 25 personnel conduct training marches now through July in preparation for the 101st Nijmegen Marches in the Netherlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,830,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC