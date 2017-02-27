Legalizing, prison or hands cut off: How other countries handle marijuana
Porcelain versions of the traditional Dutch wooden shoes, decorated with images of marijuana leaves and reading "It's Legal In Holland", are sold at a stand during the 2015 Cannabis Liberation Day festival in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch parliament approved controlled growing of marijuana or weed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan '17
|CCCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC