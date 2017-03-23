Largest Dutch construction group prep...

Largest Dutch construction group prepares for pre-summer IPO - sources

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros including debt, people close to the matter said. The company's main shareholders are expected to offer a stake of 20 to 49 percent of the company in the initial public offering, depending on investor demand, the people said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC