Kenya: Why Ex-ICC Prosecutor Left Opp...

Kenya: Why Ex-ICC Prosecutor Left Opposition Leader Out of Poll Violence Case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

When on December 15, 2010 he named six people who were to be investigated for the 2007/8 post-election violence, a former International Criminal Court prosecutor had said he did not have any evidence against President Mwai Kibaki and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. The six were President Uhuru Kenyatta , former head of civil service Francis Muthaura, former commissioner of police Mohammed Hussein Ali, former ministers Henry Kosgey and Mr William Ruto , and journalist Joshua arap Sang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC