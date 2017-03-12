Iraq says no sign of IS chemical weapons use in Mosul1 hour ago
Iraq's UN envoy has said there was no evidence that the Islamic State group had used chemical weapons in the battle for Mosul. Ambassador Mohamed Alhakim said he conveyed the information to the United Nations after speaking with his government in Baghdad yesterday.
