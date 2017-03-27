Interpol Issues Arrest Notices For Associates Of Serbian Ultranationalist
Interpol has issued high-priority red notices for the arrest of three associates of Serbian ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj, The three individuals are accused of witness tampering, the United Nation's former Yugoslavia war crimes court says.
