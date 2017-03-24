International court orders reparations for Congo attack
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court has awarded symbolic reparations of $250 each to nearly 300 people who lost relatives, property or livestock or suffered psychological harm in a deadly attack on a Congolese village in 2003. Friday's award followed the conviction in 2014 of Germaine Katanga for crimes committed in the attack on Bogoro in the Ituri region of Congo.
