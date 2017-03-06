Incidence of dementia in primary care...

Incidence of dementia in primary care increased in the Netherlands over 23 years

The incidence of registered dementia cases has increased slightly over a 23-year period in the Netherlands, according to a study published by Emma van Bussel and colleagues from the Academic Medical Center Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in PLOS Medicine 's Special Issue on Dementia. The researchers collected data on dementia diagnoses for persons aged 60 years and over from general practitioner networks for the years 1992 to 2014, including data on more than 800,000 older people and 23,186 incident dementia cases.

Chicago, IL

