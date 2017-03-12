In Dutch election, immigration fears drive populist vote
In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, people are seen reflected in a restaurant window in The Hague, the Netherlands. Of The Netherlands' 17 million people, just over one in five now have a migrant background _ rising to roughly half-and-half in The Netherlands' four largest melting-pot cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and The Hague.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|10 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|10 hr
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|12 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized
|1
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
