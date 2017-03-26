ICC to deliver first reparation ruling over DR Congo crimes
Presiding Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut opens the court session prior to delivering the order for reparations to victims in the Germain Katanga case at the International Criminal court in The Hague , Netherlands, Friday March 24, 2017. The award was "not meant to compensate for the entirety of the harm", said presiding judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC