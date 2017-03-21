Global warming is contributing to the...

Global warming is contributing to the surge in worldwide diabetes epidemic

16 hrs ago

Growing global temperatures may be playing a part in the rising numbers of people developing type 2 diabetes, suggests new research from the Leiden University Medical Center and the Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands. Comparing the two, they found that the higher the average temperature in a particular time and place, the higher the age-adjusted incidence of diabetes.

