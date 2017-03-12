German newspapers: Netanyahu is a mad dictator like Khamenei
The list failed to include Sudan President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Two German tabloids in Hamburg and Berlin wrote on Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the world's seven most insane dictators, prompting the Israeli Embassy to slam the report as antisemitic .
