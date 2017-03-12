German newspapers: Netanyahu is a mad...

German newspapers: Netanyahu is a mad dictator like Khamenei

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The list failed to include Sudan President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Two German tabloids in Hamburg and Berlin wrote on Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of the world's seven most insane dictators, prompting the Israeli Embassy to slam the report as antisemitic .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Fri gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Fri gigi l_amoroso 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Fri yidfellas v USA 4
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized_2_re... 1
News With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ... Mar 6 synchronized 1
News The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus... Mar 1 Remotely anti-islam 2
News Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu... Feb 23 ChinChin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC