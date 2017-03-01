FrieslandCampina looking to sell its Riedel business
Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina is looking to sell its fruit juices and drinks manufacturer Riedel to focus on its dairy portfolio. Riedel is based in Ede, the Netherlands, where its portfolio includes Appelsientje, CoolBest, DubbelFrisss, Taksi and Extran.
