Fondation Vincent van Gogh Arles features "BA1 4hrle Collection" exhibit
PanARMENIAN.Net - The exhibition Calm and Exaltation. Van Gogh in the Bhrle Collection , taking place at the Fondation Vincent van Gogh Arles in spring and summer 2017, presents an ensemble of eight paintings that are representative of the artist's dazzling stylistic progression over the course of his brief career, Art Daily said.
