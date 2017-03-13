E-therapy tied to better body image, intimacy for breast cancer survivors
Amsterdam, Netherlands- Internet-based psychotherapy focused on changing behavior may be tied to improved body image and sexual functioning in breast cancer survivors, a recent study suggests. Researchers randomly selected 169 breast cancer survivors diagnosed with sexual dysfunction to receive either online cognitive behavioral therapy for up to 24 weeks or to join a control group of people on a waiting list for therapy.
