Dutch voters' anger is fuelling populism
GEENPEIL is a new Dutch political party that has the unusual distinction of having no programme. Instead it promises to ask its members how to vote on every bill, via an online interface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|10 hr
|sameold1
|5
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized
|1
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC