Dutch visitors offer inspiration for city library
AN impassioned speech outlining how Hereford library could be transformed into an innovative space was given by Dutch visitors to the city. The Ministry of Imagination was invited by the 31 Broad Street development group to talk about how they have helped successfully transform public libraries in The Netherlands.
