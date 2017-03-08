Dutch Populist Geert Wilders Is Lagging In the Polls Due to the 'Trump Effect'

PVV Candidate Geert Wilders shakes hands with supporters as he kicks off his election campaign near the Dorpskerk on February 18, 2017 in Spijkenisse, Netherlands. Under the jingoistic slogan "Netherlands ours again!" the populist leader of anti-European Union, anti-Islam Freedom Party, Geert Wilders has been ahead through much of the run-up to Holland's national elections.

