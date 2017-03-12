Dutch polls campaign hits fever pitch amid row with Turkey14 min ago

Dutch polls campaign hits fever pitch...

Dutch polls campaign hits fever pitch amid row with Turkey

Read more: India.com

Dutch political leaders hit the campaign trail today, criss-crossing the country to woo voters ahead of next week's elections now overshadowed by a bitter row with Turkey. On the final weekend before Wednesday's elections, the leaders of six of the top political parties were converging on the southern city of Eindhoven for a key televised debate.

