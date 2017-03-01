Dutch nationalist Wilders to resume street campaign
FILE PHOTO: Dutch far-right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders campaigns for the 2017 Dutch election in Spijkenisse, a suburb of Rotterdam, Netherlands February 18, 2017. The Dutch Party for Freedom will resume its street campaign this weekend after revelations of leaks from the police team guarding its leader Geert Wilders prompted the anti-Islam party to cancel all public events ahead of a parliamentary election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|5 hr
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC