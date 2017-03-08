Dutch minister calls for funds for Syria war crimes database
In this picture taken, Feb. 16, 2017, a child looks out from an abandoned petrol station where he and his family now live. The petrol station, badly damaged by war, is now the home of five families who have returned to Tel Abiad district, Raqqa Governorate, Syria, after fleeing from ISIS two years earlier only to find their homes destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|6 hr
|sameold1
|5
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized_2_re...
|1
|With economy up, crime down, why are the Dutch ...
|Mar 6
|synchronized
|1
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC