Dutch govt unveils Shs80b to support Uganda's agriculture
The Kingdom of the Netherlands has launched two agriculture support programmes valued at a 22m for improved seed quality and market linkages for farmers. The two programmes set to run for the next five years, are targeting the entire value chain in the agriculture sector right from seed distribution to linking farmers to the private sector buyers of the produce.
