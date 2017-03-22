Dutch Far-Right Defeated
Not unlike other recent political events in the West, one man gained popularity for his populist and far-right views, Geert Wilders - leader of the Freedom Party, or PVV. This election, being the first in Europe since Donald Trump was elected as US President on a wave of populism, was regarded by the West as the next domino that could sink Europe in a new far-right era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
|Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote
|Mar 10
|gigi l_amoroso
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC