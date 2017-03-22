Dutch Far-Right Defeated

Dutch Far-Right Defeated

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Online Scene

Not unlike other recent political events in the West, one man gained popularity for his populist and far-right views, Geert Wilders - leader of the Freedom Party, or PVV. This election, being the first in Europe since Donald Trump was elected as US President on a wave of populism, was regarded by the West as the next domino that could sink Europe in a new far-right era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC