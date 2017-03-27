DNV GL DNV GL's expanded Kema High-Po...

DNV GL DNV GL's expanded Kema High-Power Laboratory performs...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

DNV GL is helping the power industry move into the era of the "super grid" with the announcement that testing of ultra-high-voltage grid components has started at its recently expanded KEMA High-Power Laboratory in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Following a EUR 70 million, multi-year investment, the KEMA HPL is the first facility in the world for testing UHV electrical grid components including power transformers up to 800 kV and switchgear up to 1200 kV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar 15 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar 10 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC