DNV GL DNV GL's expanded Kema High-Power Laboratory performs...

DNV GL is helping the power industry move into the era of the "super grid" with the announcement that testing of ultra-high-voltage grid components has started at its recently expanded KEMA High-Power Laboratory in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Following a EUR 70 million, multi-year investment, the KEMA HPL is the first facility in the world for testing UHV electrical grid components including power transformers up to 800 kV and switchgear up to 1200 kV.

