Diplomatic rift deepens between EU nations, Turkey
A body guard watches over firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, center, as he answers questions during an election campaign stop at De Telegraaf newspaper in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, 2017. less A body guard watches over firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, center, as he answers questions during an election campaign stop at De Telegraaf newspaper in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, ... more Security guards watch over firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, center right, as he answers questions during an election campaign stop at De Telegraaf newspaper in Amsterdam Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hardening of Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam crus...
|Mar 1
|Remotely anti-islam
|2
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Feb 23
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC