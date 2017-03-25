Curacao Parliamentary Majority Seeks Protection of the European Court of Human Rights

Willemstad 25 March 2017: Last Friday 24th February, a group of MP of the Dutch Caribbean Island, Curacao, have applied to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg , seeking the annulment of the recent decision to dissolve the Parliament of Curacao after less than 5 months after the general election of 5 October 2016. At the same time they have also requested the Court to indicate interim measures pursuant to Article 39 of the Rules of the Court.

