Court says EU states can withhold humanitarian visas. What's next for migrants?

13 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Europe's highest court ruled Tuesday that member states are not obliged to issue humanitarian visas to help migrants enter their countries. It was a legally sound move, observers say - but it closes an avenue that could have helped migrants enter Europe safely.

Chicago, IL

